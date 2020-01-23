Clarius Group LLC Buys 3,237 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.77.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

