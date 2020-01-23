Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

