Clarius Group LLC Purchases 4,562 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

