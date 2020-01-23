Claymore (CLM) Market Cap Hits $1,562.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.02994530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

