Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,421 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Shares of FB stock opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

