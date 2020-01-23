Close Asset Management Ltd Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

