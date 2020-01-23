Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

