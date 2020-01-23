Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 10,723 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 63,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPM opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

