Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 51,140 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

