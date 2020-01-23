Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,284 ($16.89) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,393 ($18.32). Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Investec cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,487 ($19.56).

Shares of CBG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,478 ($19.44). 386,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,586.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,429.85. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

In related news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30 shares of company stock worth $44,757.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

