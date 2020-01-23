Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

CBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) target price (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,487 ($19.56).

CBG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,478 ($19.44). The stock had a trading volume of 386,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,586.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,429.85.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Insiders have bought a total of 30 shares of company stock valued at $44,757 in the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

