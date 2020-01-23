CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 138.33 ($1.82).

Shares of CMCX traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 164.60 ($2.17). 599,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The company has a market cap of $463.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.18.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £299.28 ($393.69).

CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

