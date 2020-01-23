CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 134 ($1.76).

CMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

In other news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69).

LON:CMCX traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 164.60 ($2.17). The stock had a trading volume of 599,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,581. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.74 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.