CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CME Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.26. 82,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.40 and its 200-day moving average is $207.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

