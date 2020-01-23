CMH Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

