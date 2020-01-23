CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMS opened at $66.55 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

