CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNXM shares. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

