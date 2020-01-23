CNX Resources (CNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.