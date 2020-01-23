COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -1.60

Media stories about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCLAY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 13,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,913. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on COCA COLA AMATI/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

