Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.94. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 347,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 830,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

