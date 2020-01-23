Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $68.23.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

