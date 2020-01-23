Coinlancer (CL) Market Cap Tops $99,913.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $99,913.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.05611784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127418 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033592 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.