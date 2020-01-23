CoinPoker Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $54,134.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

