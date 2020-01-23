CoinUs (CNUS) Hits Market Cap of $246,374.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. CoinUs has a market cap of $246,374.00 and $4,245.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024157 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005967 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000549 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

