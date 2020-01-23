Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.51 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $6,556.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,377.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.03825630 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00774982 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000416 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

