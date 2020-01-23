ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0002 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.95 million and $102.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,797,154,715 coins and its circulating supply is 11,756,112,888 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.