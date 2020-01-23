Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

