Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

CMA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.99. 213,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,015. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comerica by 88.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 170.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

