CommerceBlock (CBT) Market Cap Reaches $3.47 Million

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, CommerceBlock has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. One CommerceBlock token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Mercatox, Ethfinex and OKEx. CommerceBlock has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $1,079.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.03007518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00199648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,866,686 tokens. CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock.

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.