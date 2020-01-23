Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

CBU stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

