Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,973. Community Bankers Trust has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.