Conceal Achieves Market Capitalization of $675,011.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001331 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. Conceal has a market cap of $675,011.00 and approximately $100,179.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.01209415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00053111 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034356 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00208430 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006202 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073876 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001924 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,285,896 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,236 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

