Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.65.

CXO stock opened at $86.17 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

