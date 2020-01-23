Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Shares of STZ traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $193.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average of $194.11. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

