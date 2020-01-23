Constellation One Day Volume Reaches $409,881.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Constellation has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $10.39 million and $409,881.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.54 or 0.05474510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00128145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011751 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,472,052 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.