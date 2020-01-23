Contentos Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $5.02 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.52 or 0.05433692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026494 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011754 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,618,994 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

