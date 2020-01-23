Contents Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.77 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $412,209.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.05470621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127955 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034186 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.