ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

LON CTEC traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 201.70 ($2.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.77.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

