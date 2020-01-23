Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 27.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

