Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

