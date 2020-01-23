Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in HollyFrontier by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HollyFrontier by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.