Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,733 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.