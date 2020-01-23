Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 577.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 328.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 278,708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 889.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 242,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $12,662,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $11,196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

