Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $105,287.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,903 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

