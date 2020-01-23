Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 986.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,754 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 71.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 234,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,530 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

