Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell by 83.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dell during the third quarter worth about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Dell by 30.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dell by 257.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $7,481,502.06. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $430,926.90. Insiders sold 1,605,518 shares of company stock worth $84,555,282 in the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.