Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.18 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $3,128,546.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,779.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $6,172,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

