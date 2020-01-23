Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

In other news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $701,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL opened at $159.70 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.19 and a 52 week high of $164.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.