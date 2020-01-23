Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,690 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aecom by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Aecom by 47.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Aecom has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Argus set a $45.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

