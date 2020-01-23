Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,581 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

